Penny Herscher Sells 682 Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $438,500. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Penny Herscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Penguin Solutions stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 63,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.62. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,919,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $19,545,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $15,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $14,786,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

