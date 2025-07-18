Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $16.98. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 11,129,448 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 475.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 867,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 155,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.