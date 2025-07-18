Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.