Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Trims Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8%

CINF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.