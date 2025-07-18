Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $356.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

