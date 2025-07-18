Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lifted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

