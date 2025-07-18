31,500 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2%

Kroger stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 729,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,652,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.