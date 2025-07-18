Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in Trupanion by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Trupanion by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 244,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trupanion by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 144,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,562 shares of company stock valued at $678,230. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -510.60 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

