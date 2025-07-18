Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. 66,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $134.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

