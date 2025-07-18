Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Astrana Health worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astrana Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 43,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. Astrana Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

