Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $39.97 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 355.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $39,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 596,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

