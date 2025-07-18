Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,251,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,351.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,493.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,176.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

