Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,178. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

