Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Viasat worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 700,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 364,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viasat by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Viasat Stock Up 2.2%

VSAT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,163,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.