Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 145,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,978. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

