American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cfra Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,606. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

