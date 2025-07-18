84,000 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 449,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,039. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

