Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,036,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after purchasing an additional 708,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,641,000 after purchasing an additional 558,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.97. 136,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,270. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

