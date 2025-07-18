Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 410,734 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $645,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 76.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $450.72. 190,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average is $382.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $452.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

