Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,120 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after acquiring an additional 864,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,727,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,038,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 637,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,891. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

