Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. 692,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,545. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.