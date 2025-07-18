Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 15,183 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 37.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.67. The stock had a trading volume of 640,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $632.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

