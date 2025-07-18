Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.54 and its 200 day moving average is $290.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.