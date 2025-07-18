iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

