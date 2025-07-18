Pecaut & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

