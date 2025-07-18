Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 2,863 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

