Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $414,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

