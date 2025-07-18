Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,831,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,136,000 after purchasing an additional 953,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,291,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,223,000 after buying an additional 616,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.65 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.



