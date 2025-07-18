Brokers Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada FY2025 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.8%

FNV traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $155.83. 59,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,087. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

