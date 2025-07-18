Atb Cap Markets Predicts Stronger Earnings for INPLAY OIL CP

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of INPLAY OIL CP in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for INPLAY OIL CP’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for INPLAY OIL CP’s FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded INPLAY OIL CP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,104. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.89. INPLAY OIL CP has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from INPLAY OIL CP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. INPLAY OIL CP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.97%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

