Pecaut & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

