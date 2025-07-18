Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.68. 7,142,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,380,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.84. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $563.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

