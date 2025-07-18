Barrick Gold FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.13.

ABX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,326. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$21.73 and a 12 month high of C$29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.28.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

