Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,390. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$11.22 and a 1 year high of C$22.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

