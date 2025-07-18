Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:LIF FY2025 Earnings

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$27.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,998. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$33.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

