Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SG. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,548. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 518.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 128.7% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

