Stifel Nicolaus Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $54.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Semtech by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

