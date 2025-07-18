HC Wainwright Increases Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target to $3.25

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

