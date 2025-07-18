Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 31,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,998. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

