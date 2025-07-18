Brokers Offer Predictions for B2Gold FY2025 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 696,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$40,754.00. Insiders sold a total of 108,216 shares of company stock worth $505,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.