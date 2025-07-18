TSE:GRT FY2025 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

In related news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.96 per share, with a total value of C$27,184.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

