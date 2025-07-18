Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 24,395 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.36. 10,812,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,805,160. The stock has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

