Outfitter Financial LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

