Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in Eaton by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,728.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $380.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $387.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

