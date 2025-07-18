C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Insmed were worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.47.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.19. 100,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,927. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,764 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $5,537,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,869.62. This trade represents a 40.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. J. Mcgirr sold 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $219,810.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,164.21. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,197 shares of company stock worth $49,124,834. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

