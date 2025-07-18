Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. 185,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,692. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

