iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 69,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,552. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

