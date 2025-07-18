Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 7,359 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 1,230.77%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

