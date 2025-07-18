Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Position in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment accounts for about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gladstone Investment worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,294. The company has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.74% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.