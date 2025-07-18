Archer Investment Corp Has $475,000 Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 78.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

